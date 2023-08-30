Juventus has failed to secure the signing of Emil Holm, who is now set to join Atalanta. The Bergamo-based club has successfully negotiated a deal to acquire the Swedish player on loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent.

Juve’s interest in Holm dates back to the previous season, and his potential move to the Allianz Stadium had been a recurring topic during this transfer window. Despite this, Juventus has not taken any official action to pursue the player, and Atalanta has capitalised on the situation.

Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Atalanta has reached an agreement with Spezia to bring in Holm on loan for a fee of 2.5 million euros. Additionally, there is a provision in the deal for Atalanta to pay an additional 8.5 million euros to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the season.

This missed opportunity marks another instance where Juventus has fallen short in securing their transfer targets during this window. The club has encountered challenges in landing desired players, and the acquisition of Emil Holm by Atalanta represents yet another target that has slipped through Juve’s grasp.

Juve FC Says

We have not had the transfer window fans would be proud of, but this club has been through a tough time and fans must understand the low-key window.

We have some very good players and they can help us achieve our goals for this campaign.

Fans must be positive and show them as much support as possible if the boys are to achieve the goals we have set for them.