Atalanta break the curse to claim all three points over Juventus

Atalanta scraped a 1-0 win over Juventus in Turin this evening, enduring long spells of pressure in the process.

The Old Lady started on top, dominating much of the possession, but struggling to get in behind the Atalanta back line.

We were possibly a little too slow and methodical in our approach, lacking that final ball to get our strikers in on goal. Soon after, we were punished as Duvan Zapata finished off a counter-attack by thundering the ball into the roof of the net after around half an hour of play.

Dybala had a half-chance to try to level, but after picking the ball up on the edge of the box he could only send the ball wide of the left post.

At the break, it seemed apparent that our opponents were there to play physically, and the referee had already brandished them with three separate yellow cards already, and watching Chiesa limp off at the break was a serious worry, and he was ultimately replaced by Federico Bernadeschi during the interval.

The new addition had a great chance to level the scores 10 minutes in, only for his effort to narrowly go wide, but our team was picking up pace in the final third, and the away side were being forced to soak up pressure.

We continued to work hard as we tried to get back on terms, but being forced to take on shots from tight angles and from outside the box, and Musso had little saves to make in reality.

Paulo Dybala did have an effort strike off the bar in the dying minutes, but it just wasn’t our day today, and the nerazzurri enjoy their first away win in over 25 years.

Patrick