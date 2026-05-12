Luca Percassi has addressed speculation surrounding the future of Ederson, who continues to attract interest from top European clubs, including Juventus.

The midfielder is regarded as one of the most impressive performers in Serie A, and Juventus see him as a key target to strengthen their squad at the end of the season. Interest has also been reported from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, while his contract runs until 2027.

Atalanta’s position on Ederson’s future

Percassi has stressed that Atalanta have not received any formal offers for the midfielder, despite growing speculation across Europe. He noted that while interest is natural for a player of Ederson’s quality, the club are not currently engaged in negotiations with any side.

He added that Atalanta are calm about the situation and will evaluate any developments at the appropriate time, with the club maintaining control over key decisions regarding player futures as they continue to plan for stability and long-term competitiveness.

Transfer interest and market outlook

As reported by Tuttojuve, he said:

“Ederson? We have no official offers, only interest from other teams. I think it’s unlikely that teams will make a move before the end of the season. Interest in our players is normal, but we’ll evaluate them at the right time.”

Juventus and other interested clubs are expected to continue tracking his progress, but any transfer is likely to depend on Atalanta’s timing and valuation as the summer window approaches.

For now, Ederson remains focused on his performances, while Atalanta maintains a strong negotiating position ahead of what could be an active transfer period.

If Juventus fail to land Ederson, they will no doubt have a string of alternatives lined up; they are very unlikely to have just one player in that position on their wishlist. Juve will have backup options just in case.