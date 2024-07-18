Most football fans expect Teun Koopmeiners to move to Juventus this summer from Atalanta as Juve looks to raise funds to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have been following the Dutchman since last season and have decided he is the main man to add to their team.

The men in black and white present an exciting project for the midfielder, and he is waiting for them to agree on a fee with Atalanta.

La Dea has always been a selling club, but they do not have to sell if the offer is not right, and they are playing hardball over the signature of Koopmeiners.

He remains one of their most important players and helped them win the Europa League last season.

They are planning for the future with him after securing a return to the Champions League, and their CEO, Luca Percassi, insists it has never been their plan to sell him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Koopmeiners is a key player for Atalanta and his transfer was not foreseen by the club, I am clear, his transfer was never foreseen.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners wants to join us and eventually his will should prevail, we just need to find enough money to make Atalanta sell him to us.