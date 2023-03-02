Atalanta co-chairman says everyone must play by the same rules as Juventus

The co-chairman of Atalanta, Stephen Pagliuca, has commented on Juventus’ legal battles and insists everyone has to play by the rule.

The Bianconeri have been judged for their use of capital gains and faces more punishment when the Prisma investigation is concluded, but they might take some other clubs into troubled waters with them.

The black and whites reportedly have secret agreements with some clubs, which might include Atalanta, meaning they might have to answer questions about their involvement.

But La Dea doesn’t seem fazed and Pagliuca insists everyone must play by the rules, suggesting if Juventus doesn’t, they should be punished.

He said via Tuttosport:

“I think it revolves around the Fair Play theme. I applaud the Leagues who make sure that everyone, including my own club, plays by the same rules. This is what happened in Italy, in the Premier League. And the more leagues ask their clubs to act responsibly, the greater the competitive balance”.

Juve FC Says

The rules are for everyone and we must always keep to them. This entire investigation is centred on the fact we may have broken some rules.

The club insists it has always acted in the right manner, so we should trust them for now and hope they emerge victorious in the court.