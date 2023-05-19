Atalanta considers keeping Juventus target instead of selling

Marco Carnesecchi is the goalkeeper Juventus has chosen to man their goal in the long-term, but they might struggle to persuade Atalanta to sell.

The Bianconeri have been watching him for much of this season as he spends the campaign on loan at Cremonese and they believe he will offer security between the goalposts in the long term.

However, Atalanta could scupper their plans to add him to their squad, with La Dea also impressed with his performance on loan.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Atalanta is now considering making him a key member of their squad from next season.

The report claims La Dea might decide against cashing in on the youngster when he returns to Bergamo in the summer, no matter what Juventus offers.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi will want to join us but will struggle to play as Mattia Perin is superb as a second choice at the Allianz Stadium.

He will want to get game time immediately, which is nearly impossible at the Allianz Stadium.

This could work against us unless we agree to send him on loan to another top-flight side that will guarantee him game time to aid his continuous development.