Juventus has expressed interest in signing Marco Carnesecchi, the talented goalkeeper who impressed during his loan spell at Cremonese last season, despite their relegation. While Juventus already boasts one of Europe’s best goalkeepers in Wojciech Szczesny, the Polish keeper is 33 years old, and retirement might be on the horizon in the not-too-distant future. As a result, the Italian giants are looking for a potential successor to Szczesny.

Carnesecchi had hoped to become the first-choice goalkeeper at Atalanta upon his return from loan. However, based on the pre-season games they have played so far, it appears that he won’t be the first-choice option under manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

As a result of the situation at Atalanta, the club is now open to selling Carnesecchi, reports Calciomercato. While they rejected offers for his signature last summer, they are now considering bids, which gives Juventus a significant advantage in pursuing the young goalkeeper.

With Carnesecchi’s promising performances at Cremonese and Atalanta’s willingness to sell him, Juventus has an excellent opportunity to secure a potential long-term replacement for Szczesny in the goalkeeping position. The move could be beneficial for Carnesecchi as well, as it presents the chance to join a top club and further his career at the highest level.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi is just 23 and is already a quality goalkeeper, so it makes sense that we are in the race for him.

However, we have a good deputy now and the Atalanta man will have to leave on loan if we add him to our group in this transfer window.