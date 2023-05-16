Atalanta could force Juventus to wait for Carnesecchi

Marco Carnesecchi is firmly on the radar of Juventus and it feels like they will move for the youngster in the summer.

The Bianconeri have targeted young players in recent transfer windows as they seek to build for the long term.

Carnesecchi is one of the finest goalies in Serie A now, even though he plays for lowly Cremonese.

Atalanta is his parent club and they are known to be a selling club as long as the offer is right, which should be a boost to Juve.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals Atalanta might keep him with them for one more season so that he can improve further, which will also affect his asking price.

This could be good or bad for Juve, depending on when they intend to add him to their squad, but La Dea wants the most money from his departure.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi will hardly play at the Allianz Stadium if he moves to Juventus now and we probably should truly give him one more season to develop further.

He will cost more, but if we sign him and he does not play, he will not meet the expectations we have of him at the moment.