Atalanta could listen to offers for long-term Juventus target

Luis Muriel has been on Juventus’ radar for some time and the Bianconeri wanted to make him one of their players in the last summer transfer window.

Juve needed an experienced striker and he is one of the best in Serie A that fits that description.

However, the Bianconeri eventually settled for Arkadiusz Milik instead and the Pole has been one of the key players for them so far.

But Milik is only in Turin on loan and they might want to replace him with Muriel at the end of this season.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Colombian might be available for transfer after he struggled to play for La Dea this season.

The likes of Ademola Lookman and Rasmus Højlund have been important first-team members, so Muriel has hardly played and might leave in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Muriel is a fine attacker whose experience will be helpful in our squad, but Milik has had a good season in Turin.

It does not make much sense to allow the Pole to return to Olympique Marseille when he already understands our game.

Muriel will need time to get used to how we play and we only have a little time to wait for an experienced player.