Atalanta could miss top star in the crucial encounter against Juventus

After beating Hellas Verona on Sunday, Juventus were finally able to break into the top four spots for the first time this season.

The Bianconeri pounced on Atalanta’s shocking home defeat at the hands of Cagliari earlier in the day.

But while the Old Lady is two points ahead of the La Dea, the latter still has a postponed match in hand.

Therefore, the two clubs’ head-to-head battle next Sunday will be a crucial one in the race for a Champions League spot.

But just when Juventus have found themselves a new bomber in Dusan Vlahovic, Atalanta have apparently lost theirs.

When the two rivals met earlier this season, Duvan Zapata’s vicious strike was the lone difference in the match.

But according to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, the big Colombian might endure a long injury layoff.

Last weekend, the former Napoli and Udinese man entered the pitch at the 58th minute before asking to be replaced after less than 15 minutes of action.

The report claims that Zapata might have suffered from a tear in the adductor tendon, which could rule him out for four months – practically ending his campaign.

This would be a major blow for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side – especially ahead of Sunday’s crunch meeting.

The Orobici sent their young striker Roberto Piccoli on loan to Genoa last month, which leaves Luis Muriel as one of their few options for the center forward role.