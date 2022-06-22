After suffering relegation at the end of last season, Genoa are expected to part ways with some of their most prized assets.

The first player out of the door could be Andrea Cambiaso. The 22-year-old was one of the revelations of the last campaign after delivering the goods at the start of the season before sustaining an injury.

While Juventus have been closely monitoring the young left-back, the competition is growing stronger for his services.

According to Calciomercato, Atalanta have entered the fray for Cambiaso, putting an offer on the table worth 8 million euros plus bonuses.

The Orobici sold Robin Gosens to Inter last January, and Gian Piero Gasperini has apparently identified the Genoa man as the ideal replacement for the German.

However, the Grifone are holding out for an offer that exceeds 10 million euros.

For their part, Juventus have reportedly come forward with an exchange proposal for Cambiaso that includes some of their young players plus 3 millions.

The source adds that Genoa is also awaiting an offer form Inter. Despite adding Gosens to their ranks, the Nerazzurri parted ways with Ivan Perisic, which opened up a vacancy on the left flank.

So while the Bianconeri are surely in contention for the Italian’s services, they will have to overcome some serious competition to put the deal over the line.