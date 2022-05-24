Merih Demiral faces an uncertain future yet again after Atalanta decided against making his transfer to the club permanent.

The Turkish defender left Juve to join La Dea on loan with an option to buy at the start of this season.

He had wanted to get more playing time, which wasn’t promised to him at the Allianz Stadium.

A move to Atalanta made sense considering how they had developed Cristian Romero before selling him to Tottenham.

Demiral started his spell with them very well and he was a regular early on, but things soon changed and he couldn’t get into the team towards the end of the campaign.

La Dea has now decided not to make his move permanent after they failed to qualify for any European competition and the defender bid farewell to them on Instagram.

He posted a picture and captioned it: “Thanks to all the Atalanta fans. I will never forget your incredible support.

“Bergamo mollamia !!!”

Juve FC Says

Demiral is a good defender, and he did well in some of the matches he played for Juventus.

However, he wasn’t patient enough to get his regular chances, and now his decision to move to Atalanta has been unsuccessful.

Juve will welcome him back, but they might not consider him good enough to replace the outgoing Giorgio Chiellini.