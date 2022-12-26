Juventus is keen to add Giorgio Scalvini to their squad and will jump at the chance to sign him in January from Atalanta.

La Dea knows they have a jewel on their hands and have been looking to keep him, but every player has a price and they will sell him if it is met.

The 19-year-old is now one of the best young talents worldwide, and La Dea knows he will be a top player if they continue to groom him.

However, Juve wants to close out the deal and add him to their squad as soon as possible, a deal that could be done next month.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Atalanta has no intention to sell him in January because he is a key member of their squad, and his suitors must wait until the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

No club sells an important player in January, so Atalanta’s stance is not a surprise to us or anyone else, but it could be a ploy to make more money from his departure.

If he does well in the second half of the season, his value will soar, and Juve must pay more to land him, especially when other suitors join the race.