Teun Koopmeiners recently gave an interview where he stated that he had asked Atalanta to sell him for the right price.

This announcement served as a boost to Juventus and other clubs interested in signing the Dutchman, as Atalanta struggles to retain their star player.

Koopmeiners is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and he has long been on Juventus’ radar as they seek to bolster their squad.

He showcased his abilities during Atalanta’s recent visit to the Allianz Stadium, further affirming his potential as a player Juventus would pursue in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool is another club closely monitoring the midfielder, and with their financial resources, they could outbid Juventus for his signature. However, Atalanta has now responded to the news of Koopmeiners’ desire to be sold for the right price.

Their director Luca Percassi said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“This club is solid and does not need to sell.

“Koopmeiners has not been sold to Juve, nor anyone else. In fact, he never asked us to be sold.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners will leave La Dea sooner or later, and they seem to be fighting the inevitable at the moment.

The midfielder has outgrown the club, but it remains unclear if he will choose to join us over Liverpool and his other suitors.