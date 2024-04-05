Teun Koopmeiners has been consistently linked with a move to Juventus for several months, and the Dutch midfielder is likely eager to make the transfer happen at the end of this season.

He remarkably showcased his talent during Atalanta’s recent visit to the Allianz Stadium, where he scored twice against Juventus, capturing the attention of Bianconeri supporters.

The Juventus management, led by Cristiano Giuntoli, reportedly holds Koopmeiners in high regard and is keen to secure his services in Turin.

Given Atalanta’s reputation for selling their top players for the right price, it is anticipated that they will be open to negotiating a transfer with Juventus.

However, Juventus faces competition for Koopmeiners’ signature, as Liverpool has also shown significant interest in the Dutch midfielder.

It is believed that both clubs are already working on the deal behind the scenes, but Atalanta director Luca Percassi was speaking about his future and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Let’s just say that Atalanta do not need to sit down and talk about their players at this stage. It’s normal that Koopmeiners and others are doing well, so consequently can attract interest from various clubs.

“However, we have not received any direct interest. We’ll see later on, we’ll sit down and talk once the season has closed, and whatever we do will be with the objective of strengthening the squad.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is a superb midfielder and he will certainly not spend much more time on the books of Atalanta.

We expect him to accept an offer from a bigger club and have to work on how we can defeat Liverpool and lure him to Turin.