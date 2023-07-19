Juventus has placed Weston McKennie on the market as they search for a new home for the American.

The midfielder’s loan spell at Leeds United turned out to be a disappointment, and as Juventus progresses, he no longer fits into their current team plans, where they are taking significant measures to ensure their squad is formidable.

The Bianconeri are swiftly executing their summer plans under the guidance of Cristiano Giuntoli, aiming to assemble a strong and competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Initially, McKennie had a promising start at Juve during the first half of the previous season, leading to high hopes for his time at Leeds. However, things did not pan out as expected, and he returned to Turin after Leeds suffered relegation.

Juventus is now looking for a new destination for McKennie, and according to a report on Calciomercato, Atalanta has shown interest in the American midfielder. Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, finds him intriguing, and they may make an offer to secure him for their squad in the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is a good player on his day, but those days are a few in several months, which is not good enough.

We need consistency from every player in our squad now, but he can hardly provide that for us, so he has to leave the club.