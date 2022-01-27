Atalanta enter the race for young Italian wingback wanted at Juventus

While the situation has been going from bad to worse at Genoa this season, two young Italians have proven to be some of the few bright lights at the Port City.

Luckily for Juventus, they already own the contract of one of them. We’re talking of course about 20-year-old midfielder Nicolò Rovella who signed for the Bianconeri last January but remains on loan at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

On the other other hand, young wingback Andrea Cambiaso has been the revelation of the season for the Grifone thanks to his energetic displays on the left flank.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Atalanta is the latest club to enter the race for the youngster’s signing. The list of suitors already includes the Bianconeri alongside Inter and Milan.

However, the Orobici will have an extra motif after selling Robin Gosens to the Nerazzurri.

Therefore, Gian Piero Gasperini might be considering Cambiaso to be a potential long-term replacement for the departing German.

Nevertheless, the source explains how Genoa would probably be unwilling to release their player with just four days remaining on the market.

Juve FC say

Due to Alex Sandro’s declining form, Juventus will definitely want to bolster the left flank in the summer.

However, the Bianconeri already have a young-and-coming left-back in Luca Pellegrini. So perhaps we need to be looking for a more established name who can immediately pay dividends following his arrival.