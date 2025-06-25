Atalanta could be set for a busy few weeks as they prepare for the possible departure of Marco Carnesecchi. The talented goalkeeper has been one of the standout performers in Italian football over the last year, and his performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe.

Carnesecchi was key to Atalanta’s Europa League triumph in 2024, showing composure and maturity in high-pressure games. His ability to remain calm under pressure and pull off crucial saves has attracted attention from several top clubs. Among those monitoring him is Manchester United, who are reportedly considering a move as they look to find a more reliable option than their current goalkeeper.

Juventus could lose a backup option

Juventus was previously interested in signing Carnesecchi, but they ultimately decided to move forward with Michele Di Gregorio as their new first-choice goalkeeper. That decision now looks final, especially under Igor Tudor, who has demonstrated his full confidence in Di Gregorio by giving him all the key games without rotation.

This has had a direct impact on Mattia Perin, who was once a dependable backup. With the current structure at Juventus, Perin knows he will not get regular playing time unless there is an injury or suspension. That situation could force him to consider his options ahead of the new season, especially with interest growing elsewhere.

Atalanta look to Juve for a solution

Atalanta, anticipating Carnesecchi’s possible sale, is already looking into replacements. According to a report from Calciomercato, one of the names high on their shortlist is Mattia Perin. The club views him as a reliable and experienced option who could immediately step in and take over the number one role.

Juventus may not stand in his way if he decides to leave. With Di Gregorio firmly established as the starter, the Turin club is unlikely to block a move for Perin, especially if it allows him to play more regularly. The situation now hinges on whether Carnesecchi moves abroad and whether Perin is ready to start a new chapter with more playing time on offer.