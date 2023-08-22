Last season, Samuel Iling-Junior cemented himself as one of the most promising youngsters at Juventus.

The 19-year-old earned a swift promotion from the Next Gen squad to become a regular feature in Max Allegri’s first team.

But with Andrea Cambiaso returning from his loan spell and locking himself a starting berth, the young Englishman could find limited playing time this season, especially with Filip Kostic still plying his trade in Turin.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are considering offloading the talented winger before the end of the summer, and he naturally doesn’t lack suitors on the market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Atalanta are trying to snatch the services of Iling-Junior on loan. Gian Piero Gasperini would like to add the youngster as an option on the left flank.

But as the source tells it, Juventus would only consider a permanent exit that helps the club register capital gains.

In the meantime, a return to his home nation remains on the cards for the former Chelsea winger.

The report understands that some Premier League clubs have inquired over the player’s availability with Nottingham Forest leading the host.

On the Italian scene, Bologna have also made a loan proposal for Iling-Junior recently, while the track that leads to Sassuolo has reportedly faded. This one was directly linked to Domenico Berardi’s operation which has recently faltered.

Finally, the pink newspaper mentions Salernitana as a possible destination. The England U20 starlet joined Juventus in 2020 and has a contract that runs until 2025.