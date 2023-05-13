Atalanta fans identified and punished for Vlahovic racism incident

Nine Atalanta fans have been identified as part of those who hurled racist abuse at Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic when both clubs met last weekend.

Vlahovic was visibly upset at the abuse and responded with a provoking celebration when he scored Juventus’ second goal in the win.

The attacker has been one of the finest players in Serie A and fans try to upset him in games to make him ineffective.

This time, it did not work and now some fans have been punished for the despicable act that has no place in our football.

Football Italia reveals nine La Dea fans have been identified and punished. There were far more abusers in that game and the report claims efforts are being made to identify more.

Juve FC Says

Racism has no place in our football and we commend authorities for not allowing the culprits of this act to go free.

They must be punished, which will serve as a deterrent to others, hopefully. However, kicking the racists entirely out of the ground will not be easy because these fans interact with other racists outside the stadium.

This is a problem that needs to be sorted at the society level and we can only deal with the cases that appear in the stadiums.