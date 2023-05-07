Atalanta fans racially abused Dusan Vlahovic and he responds

Atalanta fans racially abused Dusan Vlahovic during their match against Juventus this afternoon, reports Football Italia.

The striker is often the subject of abuse and Atalanta fans used that to attack him in the fixture after Max Allegri subbed him into the game.

The Serbian eventually scored Juventus’ second goal and reacted with his celebration, but the referee gave him a yellow card for provoking the crowd.

The punishment brings to mind the second yellow card Romelu Lukaku was given for his celebration against Juventus fans in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The striker had been abused in the lead-up to his penalty goal. However, Lukaku’s red card was eventually rescinded and he played the return leg.

But Vlahovic’s incident shows how prevalent racism has become in the stadiums around the country and more has to be done to stop it.

Juve FC Says

Racism is a big problem in Italian football now and, sadly, Vlahovic had to go through this.

The striker’s return to form is important and we are delighted he has scored another goal.

We need him to keep getting on the score sheet in the remaining games of the campaign and in the Europa League.