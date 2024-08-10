Teun Koopmeiners finds himself in an increasingly hostile situation at Atalanta as he awaits a move to Juventus.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for La Dea since joining them, and they won the Europa League this year.

Atalanta remains eager to keep him in their squad beyond this season, but that now seems unlikely.

Koopmeiners requested to be allowed to join Juventus, and the situation took a new twist when he submitted a medical report to Atalanta, stating he was too stressed to train.

This situation is damaging his reputation at Atalanta, where he was once considered a hero by many of the club’s fans.

After winning the Europa League, he was seen as one of their idols, but according to a report from Calciomercato, that perception is changing rapidly.

The report claims that supporters now see him as ungrateful and believe he should not treat the club with such disrespect simply because he wants to leave.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners had to do something tough to make La Dea consider selling him, and it will work.

When he completes his transfer, he will send them a message of thanks and move on with his life.

For now, we need to work out a good offer and send it to La Dea for his rescue so the saga does not drag on.