Atalanta have reportedly agreed to relinquish Teun Koopmeiners who can finally complete his long-awaited Juventus transfer.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the arrival of Lazar Samardzic in Bergamo proved to be the turning point in this long soap opera.

The Serbian has completed a move from Udinese to Atalanta. And with a direct replacement already secured, La Dea has now given the green light to Koopmeiners’ move.

The Roman newspaper believes the two clubs have reached an agreement worth 57 million euros. This is slightly less than Atalanta’s original asking price of 60M.

The Old Lady will spalsh 15 million immediately while another 35 million will be paid through installments over the next four years. Moreover, the Orobici can expect to collect 7 million euros in easily achievable bonuses.

The midfielder’s former club AZ Alkmaar will also collect 10% of the transfer fee thanks to a sell-on fee clause.

As for personal term, Juventus and Koopmeiners have long agreed on a five-year contract which would see the player collect 4.5 million euros per year as net wages.

The Bianconeri can still benefit from the Growth Decree in this particular case, so the player’s gross salary will be circa 5.8 million.

The Netherlands international is expected in Turin between Tuesday and Wednesday to undergo his medical tests before signing the contract.

Therefore, it appears that one of the summer’s longest transfer sagas is finally drawing to a happy end.