Atalanta has given Juventus an ultimatum to complete the move for Teun Koopmeiners before the end of next month.

The midfielder wants to join Juventus, and the Bianconeri believe he is the player who will complete their midfield.

Juve is selling off some stars to generate the funds needed for the move, but time is running out.

Atalanta is preparing for the new season with Koopmeiners as part of their plans, but they are also aware of Juventus’s interest and the possibility of his departure.

With numerous competitions to play in next season, La Dea wants to wrap up their summer business quickly. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims their latest ultimatum to Juventus is to sign him by mid-August or forgo a move for the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

It is normal for Atalanta to hand us an ultimatum, considering that he is a key player and they must replace him.

Selling him on time will give them a chance to replace him while the window is still open and it will also help us to have Koopmeiners in our group in the closing parts of pre-season.

This way, he will enjoy some preparations with his new teammates before the season begins.