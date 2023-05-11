Atalanta has a message for Juventus over Scalvini

Juventus is one of the clubs pushing to add Giorgio Scalvini to their squad and they have now been told how much he will cost them.

The black and whites have continued to eye the best talents in the Italian top flight and Scalvini has made himself one of the finest teenagers around at the moment.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form when he plays for La Dea and continues to develop well in Bergamo.

Juve is not alone in their pursuit of his signature and Calciomercato reveals Atalanta hopes to make at least 30m euros from his departure.

La Dea knows there will be serious competition for his signature and hopes to make the most when they sell the teenager.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is one of the finest talents around and the youngster will bring a lot of value to our team if he joins us.

It remains unclear if he would be keen to make the move to Turin if there is no guarantee of game time.

However, we expect Max Allegri to use him often as a good talent should he move to the club.

We must be serious about adding him to our squad. Otherwise, his other suitors could win the race for his signature.