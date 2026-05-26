Michele Di Gregorio may have lost the confidence of the Juventus manager, but the goalkeeper remains highly regarded in Serie A, where interest in his signature continues to grow.

Di Gregorio was expected to raise Juventus’ level when he arrived from Monza, with the club believing they had secured a long-term, high-quality option in goal. Initially trusted as part of Thiago Motta’s plans at the Allianz Stadium, he has since endured a more difficult spell, with his form fluctuating and his place in the side no longer guaranteed in several matches this season.

Juventus are now reportedly considering changes in the goalkeeping department, with increased transfer activity expected ahead of the new campaign.

Juventus Goalkeeping Plans Under Review

The Bianconeri are believed to be exploring options to strengthen their squad, with reports suggesting they are monitoring potential high-profile arrivals as they reassess their long-term direction in goal. This has inevitably placed Di Gregorio’s future under further scrutiny.

As reported by Football Italia, Juventus have also been linked with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker as a serious target, which has prompted internal discussions about reshaping their goalkeeping hierarchy. At the same time, Atalanta have shown interest in Di Gregorio, particularly as other clubs assess Marco Carnesecchi, who is also attracting attention in the market.

Transfer Domino Effect in Serie A

The situation has created a potential chain reaction across Serie A, with multiple clubs evaluating their goalkeeping options ahead of the summer window. Juventus could pursue Carnesecchi if a move for Alisson does not materialise, while Atalanta may look to Di Gregorio as a possible replacement if Carnesecchi departs.

Juventus are reportedly valuing Di Gregorio at around 15 million euros and are open to a sale when the transfer window opens. The coming weeks are expected to determine how the situation develops, with several clubs tracking the goalkeeper’s availability closely.

The next phase of the transfer window could therefore trigger significant movement among Italy’s top sides, particularly in the goalkeeping market, where multiple teams are now assessing long-term solutions.