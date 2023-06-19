Atalanta hatches plan to beat Juventus to sign Serie A defender

Atalanta is determined not to miss out on signing Emil Holm, the talented full-back from Spezia, despite Juventus also showing interest in the player.

Holm has established himself as one of the standout defenders in Serie A over the past few seasons, attracting attention from top clubs within the league.

While Juventus is keen on securing his services, Atalanta poses a serious threat in the race for his signature. They are aware of the challenge posed by Juventus and are actively working to secure his transfer ahead of the Bianconeri.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Atalanta has devised a new strategy to finalise the deal by offering around 7 million euros before the end of June. They believe that Juventus might not be prepared to make a move within that timeframe, giving Atalanta an advantage and minimising potential obstacles in their pursuit of Holm.

Juve FC Says

Holm is a fine talent who should improve at a bigger club, but positive things happen to a team that acts fast in the transfer market.

If La Dea pushes on with this plan, we can expect them to seal the deal before we are ready, which would be a blow to our summer plans, but we have alternative targets.