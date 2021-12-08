Atalanta hoping to snatch yet another young Juventus star

In the last few years, Atalanta have took advantage of the chaos within Juventus to seal the signings of two defenders who couldn’t find enough space in Turin.

La Dea snatched Cristian Romero, turned him into a real star at the back and then sold him for a major profit to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

His replacement in Bergamo? Merih Demiral, who’s once again enjoying his football after two unmemorable campaigns with the Old Lady.

According to Calciomercato, Atalanta’s sporting director Giovanni Sartori was a guest of honor at the Allianz Stadium during Juve’s encounter against Genoa last night.

The director surely discussed some transfer possibilities with his Juventus counterparts, and the report claims that up to four players could have been on the menu.

First and foremost, the Orobici are interested in bringing back Dejan Kulusevski after selling him to the Bianconeri almost two years ago.

The Swede’s time in Turin has been filled with ups and downs, and he could be available for 35 million euros.

Atalanta are hoping to launch a bid for the Scudetto, which is why January reinforcement will be needed, and they would be willing to snatch Kulusevski on an initial loan move next month, but the move still needs the approval of their manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

The other players who are mentioned by the report are Arthur Melo, Kaio Jorge and Luca Pellegrini.