Juventus could potentially send a youngster to Atalanta as part of their bid to sign Teun Koopmeiners at the end of this season.

The Dutchman stands out as one of La Dea’s most crucial players and has been on Juventus’ radar for at least two seasons.

Koopmeiners is considered one of the best players in his role in the league, and Cristiano Giuntoli has been monitoring him since his time at Napoli.

The Juventus sporting director now aims to include the Dutchman in his squad at the Allianz Stadium, as the club continues to enhance its options.

Atalanta is reportedly open to a summer sale, and if Juventus cannot fulfill an all-cash agreement to sign him, Tuttomercatoweb reveals they might request Fabio Miretti as part of the deal to sweeten Juventus’ offer.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has been one of the finest graduates from our academy in recent seasons, but he will struggle to play if Koopmeiners joins.

Sending him to Atalanta will be fantastic for his career, as La Dea is one of the best talent developers in Europe.

Miretti will get more than enough chances to play often, which will aid his development even further.

But Atalanta might still require a good fee on top of Miretti to release Koopmeiners to us.