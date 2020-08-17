Atalanta interested in Cristian Romero

Atalanta have asked for information on Juventus defender Cristian Romero following his loan spell in Genoa last season.

The 22-year-old was originally signed last July and then left on loan at Genoa for the 2019/20 season where he became a mainstay of the Grifone defence, making 33 appearances and scoring 1 goal.

Romero is expected to return to Turin in the weeks ahead and recently spoke about how the move to Juventus was a dream come true.

Sky Sport Italia report that Atalanta have now requested information on Romero’s availability and for Juve’s part, the young defender is viewed as a player who could be used as a technical counterpart in a potential exchange deal.

Romero is valued at €25 million by the Bianconeri, however rather than sell him outright to Atalanta, the suggestion is he could be used in a potential player exchange with Robin Gosens who Juve have identified as a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro.