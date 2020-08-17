All Stories, Transfer News

Atalanta interested in Cristian Romero

August 17, 2020

Atalanta have asked for information on Juventus defender Cristian Romero following his loan spell in Genoa last season.

The 22-year-old was originally signed last July and then left on loan at Genoa for the 2019/20 season where he became a mainstay of the Grifone defence, making 33 appearances and scoring 1 goal.

Romero is expected to return to Turin in the weeks ahead and recently spoke about how the move to Juventus was a dream come true.

Sky Sport Italia report that Atalanta have now requested information on Romero’s availability and for Juve’s part, the young defender is viewed as a player who could be used as a technical counterpart in a potential exchange deal.

Romero is valued at €25 million by the Bianconeri, however rather than sell him outright to Atalanta, the suggestion is he could be used in a potential player exchange with Robin Gosens who Juve have identified as a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Andrea Pirlo contacted Cristiano Ronaldo

August 17, 2020

Igor Tudor to join Pirlo staff

August 17, 2020

De Sciglio and Rugani linked with Valencia

August 17, 2020