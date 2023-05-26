Atalanta is competing with Juventus for a potential Allegri replacement

Raffaele Palladino has emerged as one of the standout managers in Italian football this season, showcasing his exceptional abilities at the helm of Monza.

Despite initial expectations of a relegation battle in their maiden season in the top flight, the Boys from Brianza defied all odds and experienced a remarkable journey on the pitch. Their impressive performances included notable victories, such as defeating Juventus twice.

Palladino’s remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed, attracting the interest of several top clubs. Juventus, in particular, views him as a potential successor to Max Allegri, whose tenure has encountered difficulties in the past two campaigns.

However, Juve faces competition in the pursuit of Palladino. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Atalanta is also keen on securing the services of the esteemed manager. Both clubs recognise his talent and the significant impact he could have on their respective teams.

Juve FC Says

Palladino has done well at Monza and we can understand why most people are talking about his achievements at the club.

However, we are a massive club and saving us from relegation is not the goal at the Allianz Stadium, so we need a gaffer with experience in winning trophies, not in saving clubs from relegation.