Atalanta are preparing to take on Juventus in their upcoming Serie A fixture, though an increasing number of injuries within the squad has complicated their preparations. The clash promises to be significant, with both teams aiming to consolidate strong starts to the campaign.

Juventus have impressed this season and remain the primary challengers preventing Napoli from establishing an early lead at the top of the table. However, their momentum faltered in the last round when they failed to overcome Verona, a result that Atalanta will be keen to exploit. By contrast, La Dea recorded an away victory over Torino, maintaining their status as one of the few unbeaten sides left in the competition.

Injury Concerns for Atalanta

Despite their resilience, Atalanta face notable selection problems ahead of the match. According to Tuttojuve, as many as seven key players could be unavailable due to injury. The list includes Isak Hien, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolasinac, Nicola Zalewski, Ederson, Mitchel Bakker, and Gianluca Scamacca. Losing such influential figures would significantly impact Ivan Jurić’s ability to field his strongest line-up, particularly against an opponent of Juventus’ calibre.

There has, however, been some positive news for La Dea, with Ademola Lookman returning to the squad. The forward had previously been absent amid tensions surrounding a potential transfer, but his reintroduction offers a timely boost to Atalanta’s attacking options. His pace and creativity could provide a much-needed spark, especially with other senior players unavailable.

Juventus’ Task and the Challenge Ahead

For Juventus, the challenge will be to avoid complacency. Although Atalanta’s absences appear substantial, Jurić’s side has built a reputation for resilience and tactical organisation, traits that can trouble any opponent. The Bianconeri must approach the match with focus and discipline, ensuring that they impose their game plan from the outset.

A well-executed strategy will be essential if Juventus are to secure maximum points. Atalanta are fully capable of turning the match into a difficult contest, even with a depleted squad, and any lapse in concentration could prove costly. With Napoli still pressing at the top of the standings, Juve will understand the importance of capitalising on opportunities such as this to maintain pressure in the title race.