Interestingly, Juve followed him even before he moved to the Italian top flight and have continued to track him for some time.

The Bianconeri are looking to offload Arkadiusz Milik, which would open the door for them to add a new striker to the squad.

Although they have not yet sold the Polish international, they consider Retegui one of their top targets once Milik departs.

They have been following him closely, but Atalanta could beat them to the signing.

La Dea has just lost Gianluca Scamacca to a long-term injury, necessitating the addition of another striker.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta wants Retegui to replace the injured frontman and will likely beat Juve to his signing.