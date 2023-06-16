Atalanta is pushing to beat Juventus to sign Serie A man

Juventus might face the disappointment of losing out on Emil Holm, the talented full-back from Spezia, as Atalanta intensifies their efforts to secure his services.

Holm, who has impressed in Serie A, is attracting attention from various clubs, and Juventus is among those hoping to acquire him in the current transfer window.

However, the Bianconeri are not the sole contenders vying for his signature, and there is a real possibility that they may miss out on securing his services.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta has also expressed a strong interest in Holm and is actively working towards winning the race for his signature. The Bergamo-based club considers him an ideal addition to their squad, aligning with their strategy of consistently acquiring top young talents under the guidance of manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

As Juventus has yet to make significant moves for any of their transfer targets, they run the risk of missing out on the opportunity to sign Holm if Atalanta’s efforts prove successful.

Juve FC Says

Holm could become a top player in our squad if we add him to the group this summer. He has had a good time in Italy, so he will not need to get used to facing opponents in domestic competitions.

However, he might be too inexperienced to do well for us in European competitions. The most important thing we want to see from the club now is making summer signings as quickly as possible so that we can get the best players.