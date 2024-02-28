One of Frosinone’s standout players in their match against Juventus was Marco Brescianini, and the midfielder may have successfully undergone an important audition.

Juventus has been monitoring the 24-year-old for some time, as he has played a pivotal role in Frosinone’s success this season.

The newly promoted side is battling hard to avoid relegation from the Italian top flight at the end of this season and owes much of their success to individual players.

While they have experienced a poor run of form in recent weeks, their performance against Juventus demonstrated their resilience, and there is an expectation that they will manage to escape relegation by the end of the season.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus is genuinely interested in Marco Brescianini, but the Bianconeri are not the only team keen on securing his signature; Atalanta is also impressed.

La Dea will compete with Juventus for his signature in the summer, and if Frosinone is relegated, it could be relatively straightforward for either club to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Marco Brescianini is doing well for Frosinone, but moving to Juve would be a huge step and we probably should allow him to move to another minor Serie A side and prove his worth before we sign him.