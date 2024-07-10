Atalanta is the latest club showing interest in Daniele Rugani as Juventus makes him available for transfer.

When his previous contract expired this summer, he was set to leave the club, but Juventus extended his deal at the end of last season.

This was seen as a sign that the club still trusted him, and Rugani was delighted to stay.

Although he does not play much, he remains professional and is one of the most experienced players in the dressing room.

Juve believes he is a good influence on the youngsters coming through at the club, especially the Italians and handed him his latest deal.

However, Thiago Motta has decided that the defender is not a part of his plans, which means Juventus has to do their best to offload him while they can.

The men in black and white will be delighted to hear that Atalanta wants to add him to their squad, Calciomercato reveals.

La Dea is back in the Champions League, and they believe he has the experience to help their team do well in the competition next term.

Juve will not stand in his way and hope Atalanta’s interest becomes serious and they make an offer for him soon.

Juve FC Says

Rugani is a fine defender and demonstrated that in some games last season, but his time on our books should end this summer.