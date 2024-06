Under Thiago Motta, even more youngsters are expected to gain prominence and be promoted to the senior team.

The former Bologna coach did fine work with young players at his former club and is tasked with ensuring Juve’s youngsters do not stagnate at the club.

However, the Bianconeri are still committed to signing more talent, and the latest on their radar is Giovanni Leoni.

The 17-year-old performed well while on loan at Sampdoria from Padova last season, and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri believe he is one of the finest talents in Italian football at the moment and want him to continue his development in their system.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Atalanta has now joined the race for his signature and will give Juve competition in the pursuit.