Atalanta make their stance on Juventus target very clear

Juventus has become interested in Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Bianconeri remains keen on adding a striker to their team as they bid to win Serie A next season.

Max Allegri is certain that his team needs a new striker as he returns to the club’s bench after two seasons away from it.

Before his arrival, Juve has already looked at some of Europe’s best hitmen in a bid to make their squad even stronger.

The Bianconeri is still on that and Zapata has emerged as an excellent option for them.

The Colombian has been one of the finest strikers in Italy and he is one reason Atalanta has become established as a top-four side in the last few seasons.

Juve wants him, but Tutto sport via Calciomercato says Atalanta is very clear that the answer to any offer or enquiry is “No”.

The Bergamo side knows how valuable he is to their squad and he has to remain with them if they want to keep making strides and they have decided to keep him.

Their stance on his signature means that the Bianconeri will now turn their attention towards their other attacking targets.