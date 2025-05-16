Juventus are considering Gian Piero Gasperini as one of the leading candidates to take charge of the team from the start of next season. The veteran tactician has enjoyed a remarkable spell at Atalanta, where he has transformed the club into one of the most consistent and competitive sides in Italian football.

Gasperini has been at the helm in Bergamo for over a decade and guided Atalanta to one of the most memorable moments in their history last summer by securing the UEFA Europa League title. That triumph added a major European honour to his list of achievements and further cemented his reputation as one of the most innovative and successful managers in Serie A.

Juventus Seek Proven Experience

Juventus are in need of a manager with a proven track record after another turbulent season that saw a change in the dugout. While Igor Tudor is currently in charge and remains an option, the Bianconeri are exploring several alternatives, and Gasperini is a leading name under consideration.

His ability to build cohesive teams, develop young talent and consistently deliver results has not gone unnoticed in Turin. Juventus admire his style of play and the tactical identity he has instilled at Atalanta. With doubts surrounding whether Antonio Conte will be available or willing to return, Gasperini’s name has gained even more prominence in the club’s plans.

Gasperini (Getty Images)

Atalanta Attempt to Retain Their Coach

Although Gasperini is reportedly open to a new challenge, Atalanta are reluctant to lose him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club has scheduled a meeting with the manager to discuss his future and explore ways to convince him to stay.

The report indicates that Atalanta are willing to offer assurances that the squad will be strengthened to his liking. They are aware that his desire to compete at an even higher level may tempt him away, but they remain hopeful they can reach an agreement that will see him continue leading the team.

Gasperini is undoubtedly a strong candidate for Juventus, but prising him away from Atalanta could prove to be a difficult task.