Juventus are interested in signing Marco Carnesecchi from Atalanta at the end of the season, although La Dea are determined to retain the goalkeeper.

Carnesecchi has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A, consistently delivering strong performances whenever called upon. His reliability and composure have made him a key figure for Atalanta, attracting interest from top clubs seeking to strengthen their squads.

Juventus, meanwhile, appear to be reassessing its current goalkeeping options. The club have lost some faith in Michele di Gregorio, whose recent form has raised concerns. As a result, Mattia Perin has been given opportunities as the first choice in several recent matches, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the position.

Juventus Target Goalkeeping Reinforcement

Carnesecchi is viewed as a suitable replacement for Juventus’ current number one, with the club keen to secure a dependable option for the long term. His performances in Serie A have demonstrated his ability to perform at a consistently high level, making him an attractive target.

However, Atalanta are reluctant to sanction his departure. The club consider him an integral part of their plans and is determined to resist interest from potential suitors. According to Tuttomercatoweb, they are actively working to extend his contract in order to secure his long-term future and prevent a move elsewhere.

Atalanta’s Firm Stance

La Dea firmly believes that Carnesecchi will play a crucial role in their continued development and overall success. They intend to retain him for the foreseeable future, reinforcing their commitment to building a competitive squad around key players.

With Juventus maintaining its interest, the coming weeks could prove decisive. Carnesecchi may soon be required to make an important decision regarding his future, whether to pursue a new challenge or remain with Atalanta and continue his development at the club.