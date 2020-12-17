Atalanta man admits he should have seen red for his brutal tackle

Marten De Roon has admitted that he should have seen red for his tackle on Juan Cuadrado in their match yesterday.

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in a game that was supposed to help them get the points to move up the table.

It was a frustrating day with Arthur pulling up injured before the 30th minute and Ronaldo missing a penalty that should have won us the game.

One thing that would probably have helped Juve win the game would have been Atalanta being reduced to 10 men.

There was the chance for that to happen when De Roon appeared to have arrived late to tackle Cuadrado on the 52nd minute, it is a foul that could easily have been red, but the referee showed him a yellow card instead.

Some fans of Juventus think that he should have seen red for the tackle, and he has now admitted that it was true that he arrived late and he apologized to the Juve man.

One fan tweeted at him that he should have been sent off and he replied that it was true.

He Tweeted: “Agree. I was too late and it was too hard. But I hope it’s clear that it was never my intention. Apologies to @Cuadrado”