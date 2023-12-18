Juventus has identified Teun Koopmeiners as their number-one midfield target for next month, despite having several other players on their shopping list.

The Bianconeri have been closely monitoring the Dutchman as he assumes a prominent role at Atalanta.

He is one of Gian Piero Gasperini’s trusted men and has consistently demonstrated why he deserves to play for a bigger club.

Koopmeiners has been on Juve’s radar for a while, and as January approaches, Calciomercato reveals that he is their first choice.

The Bianconeri hope to secure a deal, but Atalanta is prepared to stand their ground and demand a significant fee before allowing him to leave the club.

Juventus is aware of this and may be compelled to shift their focus to another midfielder next month, as they might encounter difficulties making a substantial purchase in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Bergamo, and playing for such an impressive team has prepared him for life on our books.

However, the midfielder will not come cheap and Atalanta will have other clubs contacting them to sign him, so they know that they do not have to be in a hurry to sell him to us.