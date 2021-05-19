Atalanta man says they are a match for Juventus

Atalanta midfielder, Remo Freuler, says there are no favourites in their Coppa Italia final against Juventus tonight.

The Bianconeri will face off against the impressive La Dea for the remaining trophy to be claimed in Italy this season.

Juventus has had a turbulent season and they might relieve Andrea Pirlo of his duties before the start of the next campaign.

This final offers the former midfielder the best chance to bow out in style, but Atalanta will not hand him the cup as a gift.

Juve has struggled to beat La Dea in recent seasons and the Bianconeri lost the head-to-head to them in the league earlier in this campaign.

This is also Atalanta’s second final in three seasons and they are consistently finishing in the Champions League places now.

Juventus knows that they are facing a tough game and Freuler is reminding them that they see the game as one between two evenly matched teams.

“We’ve been working for years to lift a trophy, so this can mean a great deal for us,” said Freuler in his press conference via Football Italia.

“We reached the Final just as they did, it’s a one-off game on neutral turf, so it’s 50-50. There are no favourites and we feel ready to win this Cup.

“A trophy is an added bonus for a player, as a child you dream of lifting a Cup and I can’t wait.”