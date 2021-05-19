Atalanta manager expecting an unpredictable Coppa Italia final

Atalanta boss, Gian Piero Gasperini, has spoken about the Coppa Italia final and says although Juventus and his team have played each other twice already this season, the final will be different.

La Dea will face Andrea Pirlo’s team in the Italian Cup final as they look to end the season with silverware.

Atalanta has been developing well as a team over the last couple of years and they look set to end this season in the second position in Serie A.

If they win the Italian Cup, it would be icing on the cake for them and would show that they are making excellent progress.

La Dea reached this stage of the competition in 2019 when they faced Lazio and lost.

Gasperini hopes his players have learned and says he expects a different and better performance from them against Juventus.

He said in a press conference via Calciomercato: “Each game has its own history, it can be similar in some respects to the two in the championship but now we are at the end of the season, it is a dry final, it is not a championship game, it could be different even if the teams know each other well and do not change much attitudes.”

“Compared to two years ago, the context and the opponent are different, it is a final and dry match anyway, the values ​​of the teams are different, that game was not played much, I hope that tomorrow a good match will come out, from that however, we have learned some lessons from the game.”

Atalanta hasn’t lost to Juventus in Serie A this season and the Bianconeri will know that they are up against tough opponents.

Juve fans will expect them to give a good performance and to be the team lifting the Coppa Italia later this evening.