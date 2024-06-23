Dean Huijsen has no shortage of suitors, with five clubs linked with a summer move for the Juventus teenager.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the club’s youth ranks in recent years. He spent the second half of the campaign at Roma, proving he’s ready for the big stage.

However, the defender’s future could lie away from Turin as the Bianconeri need to raise funds for their transfer operations.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Huijsen has several possible paths, beginning with a move to Atalanta as part of Teun Koopmeiners’ deal.

The Bianconeri have already agreed personal terms with the Dutchman, but are still struggling to meet La Dea’s asking price which is set at 60 million euros.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants could introduce the Spain U21 starlet to lower the cost of the operation.

This could be an enticing prospect for Gian Piero Gasperini who needs two new defenders this summer to replace the departing Jose Palomino and the injured Giorgio Scalvini.

Nevertheless, Atalanta isn’t the only option for Huijsen, as Borussia Dortmund remain in the fray, even though Edin Terzic’s sudden resignation complicated their transfer strategy.

Moreover, Newcastle United and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the situation. The two clubs have the financial means to meet Juve’s 30-million price tag.

Finally, Girona has emerged as a new option for the teenager. This would be an interesting prospect, as joining the City Group this summer could pave the way for a future move to Man City in a couple of years.