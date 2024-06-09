Juventus remains keen on signing Teun Koopmeiners as soon as possible and has already submitted an initial offer to Atalanta for the Dutch midfielder.

Koopmeiners has been in fantastic form, notably helping Atalanta secure victory in the Europa League. Juventus has been monitoring him for several seasons and is eager for him to be part of Thiago Motta’s rebuilding plans this summer.

The midfielder is also open to a move to Turin, and Atalanta is aware of his interest. However, they are determined to maximise their earnings from his departure.

Atalanta values Koopmeiners at 60 million euros, while Juventus has offered 40 million euros plus Dean Huijsen.

However, Atalanta is unconvinced by this offer and according to Tuttomercatoweb, they are uninterested in Juventus including any player as part of the deal. Although they admire Huijsen, they prefer to pursue a separate deal for him and are adamant about receiving only cash for Koopmeiners.

Juve FC Says

Because several clubs are also interested in a move for Koopmeiners, Atalanta will be keen to wait for the best offer.

They will only accept what we are offering now if no suitor offers them a better deal.

The midfielder can also make the move happen if he insists he only wants to join us.