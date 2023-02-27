Allianz Stadium
Club News

Atalanta not worried about being involved in Juventus troubles

February 27, 2023 - 3:30 pm

Juventus’ legal troubles could involve other clubs in Serie A and one team that has done a lot of business with the Bianconeri is Atalanta.

La Dea and Juve have exchanged several players over the years and some of those transfers are now being scrutinised by authorities.

Reports claim some clubs will go down with the black and whites, but Atalanta is not worried and their director Umberto Marino insists they have always done the right things.

He says via Football Italia:

“I would like to comment, but this is not the appropriate moment or situation. A statement will be made at the right time. Everyone can see that Atalanta are a virtuous club who invest continually and do everything with an eye on the long game.”

Juve FC Says

Atalanta is one club that might have trouble if we get into more problems, but now is not the time for us to speculate or worry.

Our leaders have insisted they have done nothing wrong and we should support them and believe they would win in court.

However, our on-field performances are more important to us now because we are not exactly doing so well.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allianz Stadium

UEFA deputy secretary insists Juventus will be punished like any club

February 27, 2023
Cuadrado

Ronaldo could lure experienced Juventus man to Al Nassr

February 27, 2023
davids

Video – Edgar Davids’ stunning volley against Roma is the Goal of the Day

February 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.