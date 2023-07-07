Atalanta open talks to extend the contract of Juventus target

Atalanta is feeling concerned about the potential transfer of Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus, especially since Cristiano Giuntoli took over as their sporting director. Juventus has a reputation for signing any player that captures their interest, including standout midfielders like Koopmeiners.

To safeguard themselves from losing the Dutch midfielder, Atalanta has taken proactive measures. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they are prepared to offer Koopmeiners a new contract. Despite his current deal running until 2025, Atalanta has already initiated discussions with his representatives to secure an extension on his existing terms.

By negotiating a new contract, Atalanta aims to protect their interests by ensuring they receive a substantial transfer fee if Koopmeiners eventually departs. However, their primary objective remains keeping him at the club in Bergamo.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has done well since he moved to Serie A and already understands the competition, so we would not have to give him too much time to get used to how we play.

The midfielder has been a shining light on the Atalanta team and we can get good value from him if we add him to our squad now.

However, we must be sure he fits the system Max Allegri wants to work with so he does not come to Turin and struggle as some players have done.