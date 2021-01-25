Atalanta prepared to exercise buy option on Juventus loanee

Cristian Romero may have played his way into a permanent deal at Atalanta with his fine performances for them.

The Argentinean joined them on loan from Juventus for the next two seasons with the option to buy him.

After his fine performance at Genoa from 2018 to 2020, he has continued to prove that he is made for the Italian game.

He was one of the star men when Atalanta beat AC Milan 3-0 at the San Siro as he scored a goal and provided an assist in a masterful performance.

Atalanta has long been one of the best attacking sides in Italian football, but their defence always lets them down.

Calciomercato says that since his arrival, that has changed as they now keep clean sheets frequently.

Because of this impact, they are looking to complete his transfer by taking the option to land him permanently.

Juventus agreed to a 16m euros fee that looks too small now, considering the impact that he has made since he has been at the club.

While they have until the summer of 2022 to redeem the defender, the report says they are already considering doing it early.

If he helps them finish this season in the top four, then a 2m euros bonus will be added to his transfer fee.