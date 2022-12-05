Amidst the club’s financial and legal crisis, Juventus are unlikely to enjoy a spectacular January transfer session.

Nevertheless, many observers expect the management to snatch the services of a new wingback who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado on the right flank.

The Colombian played non-stop for the majority of the first part of the campaign, which ultimately took its toll on his performances.

In recent weeks, Atalanta’s Joakim Maehle rose to the scene as one of the primary targets for the role. The 25-year-old can play on either flank and has been a regular starter in Gian Piero Gasperini’s formation.

According to Calciomercato, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has named his price for the Juventus target. Apparently, Maehle would only leave Bergamo for a fee worth at least 15 million euros.

The Denmark international joined La Dea back in January 2021. His contract with the club runs until 2025.

Juve FC say

In the current market, 15 millions sound like a fair price for a relatively young fullback who can cover both flanks.

In addition to rotating with Cuadrado on the right lane, Maehle can also act as an alternative for Alex Sandro on the left, especially if Max Allegri returns to playing with four at the back.